Analyzing Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Internet Initiative Japan and Kanzhun, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kanzhun 0 4 7 0 2.64

Profitability

Kanzhun has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.66%. Given Kanzhun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Kanzhun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan 6.46% 14.98% 6.86% Kanzhun 20.65% 10.31% 7.87%

Risk and Volatility

Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kanzhun has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and Kanzhun”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan $1.91 billion 1.83 $136.83 million $1.42 26.85 Kanzhun $838.33 million 6.69 $154.82 million $0.45 32.71

Kanzhun has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Internet Initiative Japan. Internet Initiative Japan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kanzhun beats Internet Initiative Japan on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services. It also provides cloud solutions, such as HaaS/IaaS, cloud storage, monitoring/operation, virtual desktop, Paas/Saas, solution for Microsoft and AWS, IoT/M2M, ID management and authentication, network, global, mobile, license, and specialized solutions, as well as IIJ cloud exchange and IIJ cloud integration solutions; integrated, network, mail, and web security, endpoint, security assessment/consulting, web and mail hosting, online storage, content delivery/CDN/CMS, and system integration; IoT services and solutions in the field of industrial, agriculture, energy, and IoT-oriented mobile communication; industry-specific solution; content delivery; and global/privacy products. In addition, the company offers IT outsourcing, IIJ consulting, cognitive factory, IIJ PC deployment support, IIJ PaaS solution, IIJ EMM utilization support, IIJ private cloud, network solutions, IIJ security audit, IIJ malware analysis, IIJ content management, cloud integration solution for Microsoft and AWS, Microsoft 365 transition support solution, data center service, and data center construction engineering solutions, as well as DX edge services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process. The company also provides management consultancy and technical services. Kanzhun Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

