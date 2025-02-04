AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.66, but opened at $17.45. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 119,104 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $505.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.58. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 6,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,065.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,880,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,047,217.30. This trade represents a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,209,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,008,000 after purchasing an additional 43,598 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 202.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 191.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 677.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 206,750 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 475,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 168,813 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

