Anterix (ATEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Anterix to post earnings of ($0.57) per share and revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anterix Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. Anterix has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Anterix news, Director Mark Fleischhauer bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.19 per share, for a total transaction of $119,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,665. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Anterix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

