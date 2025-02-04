Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives $16.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $16.99.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $378.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.94%.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 127.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 30.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Further Reading

