Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.83, but opened at $24.00. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 1,550,005 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 3.9 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $80,820.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,756.27. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $269,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,025.46. The trade was a 7.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,238 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,645,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,965,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.