Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.91-1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. Aramark also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.910-1.980 EPS.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.73. 5,379,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.64. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.59.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

