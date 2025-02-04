Archer Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,302 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Archer Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Archer Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $180.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.18. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

