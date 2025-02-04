Archer Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,360 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Archer Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Archer Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average is $59.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

