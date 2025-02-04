Archer Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,067 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Archer Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS opened at $114.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $126.80. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.32.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

