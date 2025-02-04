Archer Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Archer Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.5% of Archer Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Archer Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,829,000 after acquiring an additional 117,333 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,391,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,160,000 after buying an additional 213,916 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 2,047,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,982,000 after acquiring an additional 35,053 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,671,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,345,000 after purchasing an additional 609,036 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,636,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFSD stock opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $47.85.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

