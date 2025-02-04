Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading 8.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.51. Approximately 942,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,715,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Arhaus from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Arhaus had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $319.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arhaus by 18.2% during the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Arhaus by 8.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

