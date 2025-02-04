Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post earnings of ($1.31) per share and revenue of $117.11 million for the quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASND opened at $125.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average of $132.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $111.09 and a one year high of $161.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

