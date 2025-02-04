ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 123.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in ASML were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its holdings in ASML by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in ASML by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $731.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $287.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $719.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $772.37. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $645.45 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

