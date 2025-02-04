Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $833,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.99.
About Athersys
