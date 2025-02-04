ATI (NYSE:ATI) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.550-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.800-3.000 EPS.

ATI Trading Up 9.1 %

ATI stock traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.22. 997,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,894. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.13. ATI has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.85%. Research analysts expect that ATI will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATI. Susquehanna cut their price target on ATI from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ATI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ATI news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $155,931.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,611.06. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,474,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 436,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,745,772.57. The trade was a 5.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.