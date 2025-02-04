ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. ATI also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.800-3.000 EPS.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI stock traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,611. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered ATI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on ATI from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,474,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 436,443 shares in the company, valued at $25,745,772.57. This trade represents a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $155,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,611.06. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

