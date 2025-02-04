Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.750-6.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Atkore also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.300-1.500 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of ATKR stock traded down $11.76 on Tuesday, reaching $67.96. The company had a trading volume of 690,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,070. Atkore has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $194.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average of $92.50.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. Atkore had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atkore will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Atkore’s payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 13,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,251,417.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,530.72. This trade represents a 32.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,290.30. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,924 shares of company stock worth $1,614,975. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

