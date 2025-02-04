Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.04%.
Atmos Energy Stock Performance
NYSE ATO traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.57. 1,060,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,645. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $110.46 and a 12-month high of $152.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.86 and a 200 day moving average of $137.82. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Atmos Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.66%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATO
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Edward Geiser acquired 2,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Atmos Energy Company Profile
Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atmos Energy
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Strategy: Small Rockets, Massive Potential
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- 3 Reasons Bulls Will Win on Super Micro Computer Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.