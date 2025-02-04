Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.24 and traded as low as C$10.42. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$10.62, with a volume of 142,677 shares.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$472.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 62.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58.

Insider Activity

In other Atrium Mortgage Investment news, Director Mark Silver bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,120,000.00. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp is a non-banking finance company providing residential and commercial mortgages that lends funds in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Its objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders’ equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

