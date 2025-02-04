AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in AT&T by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $174.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

