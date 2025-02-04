Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATHM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. CLSA downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

ATHM traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.74. 357,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,877. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.18. Autohome has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $34.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Autohome by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Autohome by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

