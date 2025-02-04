Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $109.00. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.23.

Autoliv stock opened at $93.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.48 and a 200-day moving average of $96.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $89.51 and a 1 year high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,392,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,261,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

