AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 616,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Timothy J. Naughton sold 23,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total value of $5,532,538.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,689.33. This trade represents a 21.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.1% during the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of AVB stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,875. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $169.37 and a one year high of $239.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.10). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $734.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.
AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 93.02%.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.
