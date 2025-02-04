Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE) Position Raised by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AVGE opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $76.92.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

