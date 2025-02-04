Aveda Transportation and Energy Services (CVE:AVE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (CVE:AVE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as high as C$1.06. Aveda Transportation and Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 45,086 shares.
Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.04.
About Aveda Transportation and Energy Services
Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc provides specialized transportation services and equipment required for the exploration, development, and production of petroleum resources in Western Canada and the United States. Its services include rig moving, heavy hauling, and hot shot, as well as oilfield services.
