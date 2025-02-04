Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.
Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance
AXTA opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXTA. Citigroup cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.
Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Axalta Coating Systems
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 2 Solar Stocks Heating Up for a Major Industry Rebound
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Gold Stocks Shine as Prices Hit Record Highs—Top 3 Picks
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Ally Financial: The Tugboat of Auto Finance Keeps Gaining Steam
Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.