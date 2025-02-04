Axis Capital Enters Stock Repurchase Agreement with Stone Point Capital

On February 3, 2025, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited announced the signing of a stock repurchase agreement with T-VIII PubOpps LP, managed by Stone Point Capital LLC. The agreement involves the repurchase of 2,234,636 shares for an approximate total price of $200 million.

Under the terms of the agreement, T-VIII PubOpps LP will be selling a significant portion of its shares back to AXIS Capital. Following the transaction, T8’s ownership stake in AXIS Capital will decrease from approximately 8% to around 5%. It is noteworthy that Charles Davis, a director at AXIS Capital, holds a key role at Stone Point Capital LLC, the managing entity behind T8.

This repurchase transaction aligns with AXIS Capital’s Board-authorized share repurchase program. The details of the Repurchase Agreement have been included as Exhibit 10.1 in the recently filed Form 8-K by the Company.

Investors and industry analysts will likely keep a close watch on how this strategic move influences AXIS Capital’s market dynamics and future financial performance. This news comes as part of a series of ongoing developments within the financial sector.

For further information, interested parties can refer to the original SEC filing on the company’s website or through the official SEC database.

