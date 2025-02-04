Bain Capital Specialty Finance Enters into Underwriting Agreement for $350 Million Offering

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE: BCSF) recently announced the signing of an Underwriting Agreement on January 30, 2025. The agreement, involving the issuance and sale of $350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the company’s 5.950% Notes due 2030, was struck between Bain Capital Specialty Finance, BCSF Advisors, LP, and underwriter representatives including SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BNP Paribas Securities Corp., and Santander US Capital Markets LLC.

This Underwriting Agreement encompasses customary representations, assurances, and commitments made by the Company and the Advisor, including provisions for indemnification against specific liabilities and contribution provisions. The aforementioned issuance falls under the Company’s effective shelf registration statement on Form N-2 (Registration No. 333-265951) supplemented by both a preliminary prospectus supplement dated January 30, 2025, and a final prospectus supplement dated February 3, 2025.

This development marks an important financial move for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as evidenced by the sizable offering and the associated agreements regarding the terms and conditions of the transaction. The full details of the Underwriting Agreement can be accessed through the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available as Exhibit 99.1 in the 8-K report.

## Financial Statements and Exhibits

The filing includes various financial documents and exhibits related to the Underwriting Agreement, such as the detailed Underwriting Agreement in Exhibit 99.1 and the Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document in Exhibit 104.

This announcement reflects the Company’s strategic financial decision-making in the current market landscape, providing investors and stakeholders with key insights into Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s capital activities and future growth objectives.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

