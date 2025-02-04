Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 1.3 %

BBDO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 78,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,922. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.