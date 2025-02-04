Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk Sells 2,000 Shares

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $150,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,708.84. The trade was a 17.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

BOH stock opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $82.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 20,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 29.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

