Bank Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 03rd

Invesco QQQ, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Vertiv, and Bank of America are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks refer to shares of ownership in a banking institution that are publicly traded on the stock market. These stocks represent an investment in the financial performance and potential growth of the bank, with potential returns coming from dividends and capital gains as the value of the stock fluctuates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $518.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,576,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,233,301. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $539.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $519.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.20.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE C traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,914,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,746,760. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $82.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.94. 3,553,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,150,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.91 and a 200 day moving average of $228.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.62 and a fifty-two week high of $270.82.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Vertiv stock traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,957,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,419,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 75.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,112,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,883,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77.

