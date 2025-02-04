Barclays Cuts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $130.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illumina from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.84.

Illumina Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $131.10 on Monday. Illumina has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 65.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

