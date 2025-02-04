Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,166,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,774,000 after acquiring an additional 227,962 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,521,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,487,000 after acquiring an additional 36,234 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,501,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,540,000 after purchasing an additional 409,880 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 880,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 720,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IFRA opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

