Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 976.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,036,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,581,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,364 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,555,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,266,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,798,000 after purchasing an additional 489,804 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

