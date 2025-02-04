Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,437 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 4.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $13,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,163,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,537,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,991,000 after acquiring an additional 179,901 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,185,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,987,000 after acquiring an additional 265,191 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,677,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 1,531,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BNDX stock opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

