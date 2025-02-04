Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 771 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $246.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $205.93 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.62.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

