BCE (BCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BCE Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BCE opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 343.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.56. BCE has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.737 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,028.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Edward Jones lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BCE

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.