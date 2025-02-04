Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $1.96 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,089 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Down 0.2 %

UL stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.39. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UL

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.