Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 145,120 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,005 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 145,120 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned about 0.30% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 0.1 %

KW stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -18.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also

