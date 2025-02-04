Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 1,671 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 64.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

