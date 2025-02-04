Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 356,515 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356,515 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust comprises 2.9% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned approximately 0.35% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $21,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HR. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $134,772.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,534.78. The trade was a 18.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,072. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $323,723. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

