Benchmark Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $265.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s current price.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.83. 2,464,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,399,844. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.98. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $241.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $619,497,843.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 914,420,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,056,461,944.50. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,145.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,858,105.50. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,027,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,456,773. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,466,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,776,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,663 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

