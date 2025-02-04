Best Apparel Stocks To Watch Now – February 04th

PDD, Costco Wholesale, and Walmart are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that specialize in the design, manufacturing, and retail sales of clothing, footwear, and accessories. Investors may buy and sell these stocks on various stock exchanges to potentially profit from the performance and growth of the apparel industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $8.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,055,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,771,818. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $164.69.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $14.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,020.67. The company had a trading volume of 724,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $955.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $909.45. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,020.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,679,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,844,311. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day moving average is $83.48. The company has a market cap of $808.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $100.63.

