Best Chinese Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 03rd

Diageo, Wynn Resorts, Duolingo, Mettler-Toledo International, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares of publicly traded companies based in China. These stocks are listed on stock exchanges such as the Shanghai Stock Exchange or the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and can be purchased by investors looking to gain exposure to the Chinese economy and potentially profit from the growth of Chinese companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $2.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.72. 875,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,110. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $113.99 and a fifty-two week high of $154.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.30.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.02. 1,091,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.97. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $110.38.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Duolingo stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $362.66. The company had a trading volume of 214,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,258. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $378.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $13.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,351.40. The company had a trading volume of 31,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,860. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,133.46 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,267.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,343.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.13.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

UP Fintech stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,093,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,671. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.86.

