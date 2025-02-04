Best Digital Media Stocks To Follow Today – February 04th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Captivision, Digital Realty Trust, Sunrun, Rocket Companies, and BCE are the seven Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are publicly traded companies involved in the production, distribution, and monetization of content through digital platforms such as websites, social media, streaming services, and mobile apps. These stocks represent companies in various sectors like entertainment, technology, advertising, and e-commerce that are heavily reliant on digital technologies for their operations and revenue generation. Investors interested in digital media stocks typically seek exposure to the growth potential and innovation associated with the digital transformation of the media industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.17. 15,062,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,260,648. The company has a market cap of $245.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $117.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.07.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $441.12. 857,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $460.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.16. Adobe has a twelve month low of $403.75 and a twelve month high of $634.59. The company has a market capitalization of $192.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Captivision (CAPT)

Shares of CAPT stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 164,308,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,492. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. Captivision has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $7.92.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

NYSE DLR traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,015. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.10.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,761,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,410,313. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $22.26.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,984. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.34 and a beta of 2.43.

BCE (BCE)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 677,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,447. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. BCE has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

