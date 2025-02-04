Best Ecommerce Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 02nd

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and W.W. Grainger are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refer to publicly traded companies that operate within the online retail sector. These companies primarily engage in selling products or services through digital platforms and websites, and their stock prices are influenced by factors such as online consumer behavior, e-commerce trends, and overall market conditions. Investors interested in this sector often look to ecommerce stocks for potential growth opportunities in the digital marketplace. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $97.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,379,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,721,410. The company has a market capitalization of $787.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.19.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,098,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,090. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.44.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of GWW traded down $61.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,064.43. 839,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,673. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $874.98 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,118.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,065.26.

