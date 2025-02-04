Best Video Game Stocks To Consider – February 03rd

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Five Below, TKO Group, Dolby Laboratories, and Funko are the seven Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, publishing, or distribution of video games and related products. Investors may purchase shares of these companies in order to potentially profit from the growth and success of the video game industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.35. 10,932,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,856,623. The firm has a market cap of $798.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.27.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,615,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.33. Target has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.41. 993,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,613. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $192.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

FIVE stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.28. 900,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,662. Five Below has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $212.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of TKO Group stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.21. 393,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.98 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $78.69 and a 1-year high of $159.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.66.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

DLB traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.48. The stock had a trading volume of 200,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,573. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $89.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Funko (FNKO)

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.63. 264,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,579. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $737.88 million, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96.

