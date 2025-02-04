Best Video Game Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 02nd

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, TKO Group, Five Below, Dolby Laboratories, and Funko are the seven Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, publishing, distribution, or marketing of video games. Investors may purchase shares of these companies in the hopes of benefiting from the potential growth and profitability of the video game industry. Examples of video game stocks include companies like Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard, and Nintendo. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.97. 16,379,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,721,410. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $787.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,549. The stock has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.41. Target has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $5.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.51. 1,680,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,602. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $192.50.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,146. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.75 and its 200-day moving average is $127.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $159.72.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

FIVE traded down $2.36 on Friday, hitting $93.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,819. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.98. Five Below has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $212.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Shares of DLB stock traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.63. The company had a trading volume of 744,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average is $75.73. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66.

Funko (FNKO)

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

NASDAQ FNKO remained flat at $14.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,645. Funko has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

