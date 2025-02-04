BigBear.ai Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 38,267 call options on the company. This is an increase of 44% compared to the average volume of 26,492 call options.

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $199,865.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,757.48. The trade was a 24.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $297,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,445,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,004,520.50. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,496 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of BBAI traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,664,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,134,828. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.04 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BigBear.ai will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

