BKV (BKV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.
BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.67 million. On average, analysts expect BKV to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BKV Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE BKV opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36. BKV has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $26.78.
BKV Company Profile
BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.
