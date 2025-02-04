BKV (BKV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.67 million. On average, analysts expect BKV to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BKV alerts:

BKV Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BKV opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36. BKV has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $26.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKV shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on BKV in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BKV in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BKV

BKV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.